    Radio Around the Region: Bad Breath Treatments

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.14.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Heimbuch 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Cpt. Ho Shin Dong, 618th Medical Company area support General Dentist, speaks with Senior Airman Sean Lamb, AFN broadcaster, on how dental professionals can help improve bad breath, Camp Humphreys, 21 Jan. 2026. Dentists can offer treatments and referrals as needed but the most important part is the patients motivation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 00:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993488
    VIRIN: 260115-F-QS607-1001
    Filename: DOD_111488783
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

