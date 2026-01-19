Radio Around the Region: Bad Breath Treatments

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Cpt. Ho Shin Dong, 618th Medical Company area support General Dentist, speaks with Senior Airman Sean Lamb, AFN broadcaster, on how dental professionals can help improve bad breath, Camp Humphreys, 21 Jan. 2026. Dentists can offer treatments and referrals as needed but the most important part is the patients motivation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)