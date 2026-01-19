(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kadena Air Base Hosts X-Factor Unit VS Unit Karaoke Contest

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    Mysael Santolaja, X Factor Unit Versus Unit Host, and Raymond Lewis, 18th Force Support Squadron Entertainment Coordinator, speaks about the X-Factor Unit Versus Unit Karaoke Contest held on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The event provided a space for service members and civilian counterparts to gather, support, and showcase their talents over friendly competition. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 22:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993485
    VIRIN: 260122-M-GT239-1001
    Filename: DOD_111488728
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena Air Base Hosts X-Factor Unit VS Unit Karaoke Contest, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Media Activity
    karaoke contest
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN
    Kadena Air Base

