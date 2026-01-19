Mysael Santolaja, X Factor Unit Versus Unit Host, and Raymond Lewis, 18th Force Support Squadron Entertainment Coordinator, speaks about the X-Factor Unit Versus Unit Karaoke Contest held on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 15, 2026. The event provided a space for service members and civilian counterparts to gather, support, and showcase their talents over friendly competition. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 22:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993485
|VIRIN:
|260122-M-GT239-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111488728
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena Air Base Hosts X-Factor Unit VS Unit Karaoke Contest, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
