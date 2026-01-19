Courtney Rugby Club Joins Locals in Cultural Exchange

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jim McGeady, president of the Courtney Rugby Club, speaks about a cultural exchange event held in Kitanakagusuku, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. Service members from all branches assigned to the island of Okinawa volunteered to support the cultural exchange with local families and featured rugby exercises and mochi making. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|01.17.2026
|01.21.2026 23:17
|Package
|KITANAKAGUSUKU, OKINAWA, JP
