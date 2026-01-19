(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Courtney Rugby Club Joins Locals in Cultural Exchange

    KITANAKAGUSUKU, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jim McGeady, president of the Courtney Rugby Club, speaks about a cultural exchange event held in Kitanakagusuku, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. Service members from all branches assigned to the island of Okinawa volunteered to support the cultural exchange with local families and featured rugby exercises and mochi making. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 23:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993484
    VIRIN: 260122-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_111488722
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KITANAKAGUSUKU, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Camp Courtney
    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN
    athletes

