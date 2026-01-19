(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EOD lateral move screener at MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.16.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isaac De Leon 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S Marines with explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, conduct an EOD lateral move screening at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 17, 2025. The screening consisted of a bomb suit training course, physical fitness, and ordnance identification to test if candidates are qualified to continue to EOD military occupational special specialty school. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaac De Leon)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 00:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993476
    VIRIN: 251214-M-TK882-1001
    Filename: DOD_111488642
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    This work, EOD lateral move screener at MCAS Iwakuni, by LCpl Isaac De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EOD, Lateral Move, Marines, Training, Physical Fitness, Japan

