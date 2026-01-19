U.S Marines with explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, conduct an EOD lateral move screening at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 17, 2025. The screening consisted of a bomb suit training course, physical fitness, and ordnance identification to test if candidates are qualified to continue to EOD military occupational special specialty school. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaac De Leon)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 00:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993476
|VIRIN:
|251214-M-TK882-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111488642
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, EOD lateral move screener at MCAS Iwakuni, by LCpl Isaac De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
