Yokota Air Base Security Forces Squadron demonstrated what members should do during an active shooter/threat incident as well as signs to look for on January 10, 2026. The primary considerations to do during an incident is the FBI's actions "Run, Hide, or Fight."
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 18:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993474
|VIRIN:
|260110-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111488580
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Yokota Air Base Active Shooter/Threat Commercial, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.