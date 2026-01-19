(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yokota Air Base Active Shooter/Threat Commercial

    JAPAN

    01.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base Security Forces Squadron demonstrated what members should do during an active shooter/threat incident as well as signs to look for on January 10, 2026. The primary considerations to do during an incident is the FBI's actions "Run, Hide, or Fight."

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 18:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993474
    VIRIN: 260110-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_111488580
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base Active Shooter/Threat Commercial, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    active shooter
    YOKOT AIR BASE
    374th Security Force Squadron

