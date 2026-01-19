Students from the NJROTC program at Clark High School in Las Vegas, Nevada visited Naval Medical Center San Diego, Jan. 14. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 18:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993471
|VIRIN:
|260114-N-KM181-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111488519
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Clark H.S. NJROTC visits NMCSD, by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.