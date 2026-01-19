USS AMERICA (LHA 6) Modes of Transportation to NASSCO

An informational presentation for USS AMERICA (LHA 6) Sailors outlining three modes of transportation from Naval Base San Diego to the NASSCO shipyard ahead of the ship's scheduled dry dock period. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth A. Melseth)
