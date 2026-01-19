MAXFORCE 2026

Members from Maxwell Air Force Base participated in "MAXFORCE" from January 13-15, 2026. The base-wide exercise is a quarterly large-scale readiness exercise designed to test the installation’s emergency response capabilities and anti-terrorism procedures. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 17:24
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
