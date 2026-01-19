(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MAXFORCE 2026

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Members from Maxwell Air Force Base participated in "MAXFORCE" from January 13-15, 2026. The base-wide exercise is a quarterly large-scale readiness exercise designed to test the installation’s emergency response capabilities and anti-terrorism procedures. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 17:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993466
    VIRIN: 250113-F-IW492-1001
    Filename: DOD_111488329
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Maxwell AFB
    Readiness Always
    Maxforce

