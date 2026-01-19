(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Recruit Training Compilation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2026

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson, Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano, Cpl. Kenneth Johnson and Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits undergo13 weeks of training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in order to earn the title United States Marine. Recruit training encompasses weapons mastery, basic swim qualification, gas chamber, and physical tests culminating in the crucible, a 54 hour physical and mental test recruits must complete in order to earn the title Marine. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 16:05
