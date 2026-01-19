Recruit Training Compilation

Recruits undergo13 weeks of training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in order to earn the title United States Marine. Recruit training encompasses weapons mastery, basic swim qualification, gas chamber, and physical tests culminating in the crucible, a 54 hour physical and mental test recruits must complete in order to earn the title Marine. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
