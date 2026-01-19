(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    159th Fighter Wing Visits Kingsley Field

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 159th Fighter Wing brought its F-15 Eagles to conduct training at Kingsley Field, Oregon, Jan. 07, 2026. They were able to utilize the currently empty ramp space as Kingsley Field is awaiting a new airframe. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 15:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993458
    VIRIN: 260107-Z-HS861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111488108
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 159th Fighter Wing Visits Kingsley Field, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kingsley Field
    159th Fighter Wing
    173rd Fighter Wing
    F-15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video