159th Fighter Wing Visits Kingsley Field

Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 159th Fighter Wing brought its F-15 Eagles to conduct training at Kingsley Field, Oregon, Jan. 07, 2026. They were able to utilize the currently empty ramp space as Kingsley Field is awaiting a new airframe. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 15:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993458
|VIRIN:
|260107-Z-HS861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111488108
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
