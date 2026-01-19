Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing gathered on the taxiway to pay respects to the F-15 Eagle as it taxis for the final time at Kingsley Field, Oregon, Jan. 05, 2026. During the taxi U.S. Air Force Col Adam Gaudinksi, 173rd Fighter Wing Commander, gave a speech saying farewell to the F-15 Eagle for the last time. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 15:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|OREGON, US
This work, Farewell Speech to the F-15 Eagle at Kingsley Field, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
