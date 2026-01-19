(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Farewell Speech to the F-15 Eagle at Kingsley Field

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing gathered on the taxiway to pay respects to the F-15 Eagle as it taxis for the final time at Kingsley Field, Oregon, Jan. 05, 2026. During the taxi U.S. Air Force Col Adam Gaudinksi, 173rd Fighter Wing Commander, gave a speech saying farewell to the F-15 Eagle for the last time. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 15:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993456
    VIRIN: 260105-Z-HS861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111488100
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: OREGON, US

    Kingsley Field
    173rd Fighter Wing
    F-15

