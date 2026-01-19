Sandman Walk Around

Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing painted one of their F-15 Eagles to pay respects to past aircraft during WWII at Kingsley Field, Oregon, Jan 02, 2026. Members of the 173rd Fighter Wing were given the opportunity to come up with a paint scheme for the latest heritage bird. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|01.02.2026
|01.21.2026 15:01
|Video Productions
|993455
|260102-Z-HS861-1001
|DOD_111488095
|00:00:42
|OREGON, US
|1
|1
