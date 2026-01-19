Sandman Walk Around

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing painted one of their F-15 Eagles to pay respects to past aircraft during WWII at Kingsley Field, Oregon, Jan 02, 2026. Members of the 173rd Fighter Wing were given the opportunity to come up with a paint scheme for the latest heritage bird. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)