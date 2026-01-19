Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing gathered on the taxiway to pay respects to the F-15 Eagle as it taxis for the final time at Kingsley Field, Oregon, Dec. 22, 2025. The final two F-15's to depart from Kingsley Field made their way to NASA to continue flying. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 15:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993453
|VIRIN:
|251222-Z-HS861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111488092
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Final F-15 Taxi, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
