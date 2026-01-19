XVIII Airborne Corps Combatives Invitational Day 1 Reel

Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps compete against one another during the first day of the XVIII Airborne Corps Combatives Invitational on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026. More than 50 fighters representing units from across the XVIII Airborne Corps are participating in the competition, showcasing their resilience, technical hand-to-hand combat abilities, and unit pride. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Clark)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 16:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993452
|VIRIN:
|260121-A-TQ927-4350
|Filename:
|DOD_111488090
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
