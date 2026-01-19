(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    XVIII Airborne Corps Combatives Invitational Day 1 Reel

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Clark 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps compete against one another during the first day of the XVIII Airborne Corps Combatives Invitational on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 21, 2026. More than 50 fighters representing units from across the XVIII Airborne Corps are participating in the competition, showcasing their resilience, technical hand-to-hand combat abilities, and unit pride. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Clark)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 16:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993452
    VIRIN: 260121-A-TQ927-4350
    Filename: DOD_111488090
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

