This video feature highlights a record-breaking achievement accomplished by Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic engineers during the summer of 2025. NIWC Atlantic’s Unmanned Naval Innovation Team (UNIT) completed the fastest known unmanned surface vessel (USV) transatlantic crossing.
The vessel traversed the Atlantic Ocean from Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, to Troia, Portugal, in 62 days — a record-setting 12 days faster than any previous crossing. The USV launched in late June 2025 and arrived at its final destination Sept. 9, 2025.
The journey marks a significant milestone in the Navy’s ongoing efforts to integrate unmanned systems into its broader operational framework. It underscores the potential of a hybrid fleet of manned and unmanned platforms, extending operational reach while reducing risk to sailors.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 15:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993450
|VIRIN:
|260121-N-BJ011-9876
|Filename:
|DOD_111488082
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Record-Breaking USV Ocean Crossing by NIWC Atlantic Engineers, by Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.