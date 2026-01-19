Record-Breaking USV Ocean Crossing by NIWC Atlantic Engineers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video feature highlights a record-breaking achievement accomplished by Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic engineers during the summer of 2025. NIWC Atlantic’s Unmanned Naval Innovation Team (UNIT) completed the fastest known unmanned surface vessel (USV) transatlantic crossing.



The vessel traversed the Atlantic Ocean from Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, to Troia, Portugal, in 62 days — a record-setting 12 days faster than any previous crossing. The USV launched in late June 2025 and arrived at its final destination Sept. 9, 2025.



The journey marks a significant milestone in the Navy’s ongoing efforts to integrate unmanned systems into its broader operational framework. It underscores the potential of a hybrid fleet of manned and unmanned platforms, extending operational reach while reducing risk to sailors.