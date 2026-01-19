(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Record-Breaking USV Ocean Crossing by NIWC Atlantic Engineers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    This video feature highlights a record-breaking achievement accomplished by Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic engineers during the summer of 2025. NIWC Atlantic’s Unmanned Naval Innovation Team (UNIT) completed the fastest known unmanned surface vessel (USV) transatlantic crossing.

    The vessel traversed the Atlantic Ocean from Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, to Troia, Portugal, in 62 days — a record-setting 12 days faster than any previous crossing. The USV launched in late June 2025 and arrived at its final destination Sept. 9, 2025.

    The journey marks a significant milestone in the Navy’s ongoing efforts to integrate unmanned systems into its broader operational framework. It underscores the potential of a hybrid fleet of manned and unmanned platforms, extending operational reach while reducing risk to sailors.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 15:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993450
    VIRIN: 260121-N-BJ011-9876
    Filename: DOD_111488082
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Record-Breaking USV Ocean Crossing by NIWC Atlantic Engineers, by Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video