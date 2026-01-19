Santa Visits Kingsley Field

Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing welcomed Santa during the annual holiday celebration at Kingsley Field, Oregon, Dec. 11, 2025. This marks the final taxi in an F-15 for Santa. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 15:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|OREGON, US
