    Lt Dan Band Performs at Kingsley Field

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing had the honor of being treated to a meal and a concert from the Lt Dan Band and the Gary Sinise Foundation at Kingsley Field, Oregon, Sept. 26, 2025. The Gary Sinise Foundation performs for military and first responders around the country throughout the year. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 15:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993445
    VIRIN: 250926-Z-HS861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111488069
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: OREGON, US

    Kingsley Field
    Lt Dan Band
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Gary Sinise Foundation

