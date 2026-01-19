Lt Dan Band Performs at Kingsley Field

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing had the honor of being treated to a meal and a concert from the Lt Dan Band and the Gary Sinise Foundation at Kingsley Field, Oregon, Sept. 26, 2025. The Gary Sinise Foundation performs for military and first responders around the country throughout the year. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)