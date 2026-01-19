Lt Dan Band Performs at Kingsley Field

Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing had the honor of being treated to a meal and a concert from the Lt Dan Band and the Gary Sinise Foundation at Kingsley Field, Oregon, Sept. 26, 2025. The Gary Sinise Foundation performs for military and first responders around the country throughout the year. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
