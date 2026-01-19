Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs created a video about the significance of the uniform we wear at Kingsley Field, Oregon, May 29, 2025. The uniform we wear is more than a piece of cloth it is what defines us. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 15:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993442
|VIRIN:
|250529-Z-HS861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111488063
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Uniform Video, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.