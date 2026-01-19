2026 Sullivan Cup Competition Trailer (Vertical)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Sullivan Cup at Fort Benning is a world-class competition that brings together the most lethal tank and bradley crews from across the U.S. Army and international partner nations. This biennial event rigorously tests the technical and tactical competence of armor crews through a series of demanding gunnery tables, physical fitness challenges, and complex combat simulations. By emphasizing precision, speed, and crew cohesion, the competition identifies the premier mounted warriors in the global armored community and reinforces the standards of excellence required on the modern battlefield.