2026 Sullivan Cup Competition Trailer (Horizontal)

The Sullivan Cup at Fort Benning is a world-class competition that brings together the most lethal tank and Bradley crews from across the U.S. Army and international partner nations. This biennial event rigorously tests the technical and tactical competence of armor crews through a series of demanding gunnery tables, physical fitness challenges, and complex combat simulations. By emphasizing precision, speed, and crew cohesion, the competition identifies the premier mounted warriors in the global armored community and reinforces the standards of excellence required on the modern battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 13:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993437
|VIRIN:
|251205-O-IP164-1589
|Filename:
|DOD_111487963
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
