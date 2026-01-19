(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 Sullivan Cup Competition Trailer (Horizontal)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Payton King 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    The Sullivan Cup at Fort Benning is a world-class competition that brings together the most lethal tank and Bradley crews from across the U.S. Army and international partner nations. This biennial event rigorously tests the technical and tactical competence of armor crews through a series of demanding gunnery tables, physical fitness challenges, and complex combat simulations. By emphasizing precision, speed, and crew cohesion, the competition identifies the premier mounted warriors in the global armored community and reinforces the standards of excellence required on the modern battlefield.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 13:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993437
    VIRIN: 251205-O-IP164-1589
    Filename: DOD_111487963
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Sullivan Cup Competition Trailer (Horizontal), by Payton King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    Maneuver Center for Excellence
    U.S. Army Armor Basic Officer Leaders Course
    U.S. Army Armor School
    Sullivan Cup Competition
    Maneuver Center Videographer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video