The Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning is an elite, 62-hour endurance challenge that identifies the best two-man buddy team from across the U.S. Armed Forces. Competitors push through back-to-back events including long-distance movements, night land navigation, technical rope courses, and live-fire ranges—all with little to no sleep. As one of the most physically and mentally grueling contests in the military, the competition honors the legacy of the Rangers by showcasing the extreme stamina, tactical mastery, and grit required to earn the title of Best Ranger.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 13:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993434
|VIRIN:
|251202-O-IP164-3889
|Filename:
|DOD_111487940
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Best Ranger Competition Trailer (Horizontal), by Payton King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
