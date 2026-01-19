We Are Warfighters Video Series: Chief Master Sergeant Jacqueline Sauvé (Locked)

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Video by Jason Slawson 

    Space Systems Command

    “We Are Warfighters” is a multimedia campaign that shines a spotlight on military and civilian Guardians across Space Systems Command (SSC), showcasing how the work of each member at every level of SSC contributes to Warfighter lethality. Episode 1 of the series features a profile of USSF’s SSC Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Chief Master Sergeant Jacqueline Sauvé.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 12:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993425
    VIRIN: 260106-X-SU850-8900
    Filename: DOD_111487853
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    social media
    command chief master sergeant
    warfighter
    Space Force
    Space Systems Command
    ssc pa

