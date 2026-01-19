FY27 Enlisted Retention Campaign Kickoff

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Marcus Cerrato informs Marines about the Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27) Enlisted Retention Campaign on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Dec.18, 2024. This video is intended to make Marines with an End of Current Contract date in FY27 aware of the key dates, timelines, and points of contact to submit their packages for reenlistment (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)