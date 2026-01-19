(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FY27 Enlisted Retention Campaign Kickoff

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez 

    HQMC Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Marcus Cerrato informs Marines about the Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27) Enlisted Retention Campaign on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Dec.18, 2024. This video is intended to make Marines with an End of Current Contract date in FY27 aware of the key dates, timelines, and points of contact to submit their packages for reenlistment (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 13:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 993422
    VIRIN: 260106-M-BP922-1001
    Filename: DOD_111487771
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, FY27 Enlisted Retention Campaign Kickoff, by Cpl Enos Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Enlisted
    retention
    Reenlistment
    Fiscal Year 27

