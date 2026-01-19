Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Military Community & Family Policy visits MCB Quantico MCX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Stephen Simmons, deputy assistant Secretary of War for Military Community & Family Policy, visits the Marine Corps Base Quantico Marine Corps Exchange on MCB Quantico, Virginia, Jan. 20, 2025. This visit by the DASW included multiple tours of establishments with a focus on how the commissary, Child Development Center and MCX benefit and improve the lives of our military and their families. The tour of the local exchange focused on the quality, affordability, and support of military communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)