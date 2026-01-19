Marines of Parris Island - LCpl Torres

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Natalie Torres, Supply Specialist, Headquarters Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion, answers questions during an interview on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 15, 2026. Torres is one of the many Marines stationed on MCRD PI supporting the depot's mission of making Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)