Coast Guard Air Station Miami conducts a military flyover for College Football National Championship game

Two Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrews conduct a military flyover during the national anthem of the College Football National Championship game, at Hardrock Stadium, Jan. 19, 2026. The aircrews were given formal recognition on the field as a salute to their service, dedication and readiness to safeguard America's maritime borders. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 10:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993417
|VIRIN:
|260119-G-FH885-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111487675
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
