    Coast Guard Air Station Miami conducts a military flyover for College Football National Championship game

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    Two Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrews conduct a military flyover during the national anthem of the College Football National Championship game, at Hardrock Stadium, Jan. 19, 2026. The aircrews were given formal recognition on the field as a salute to their service, dedication and readiness to safeguard America's maritime borders. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 10:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993417
    VIRIN: 260119-G-FH885-1001
    Filename: DOD_111487675
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin
    Military Flyover
    College Football National Championship
    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami
    U.S. Coast Guard
    Coast Guard Southeast District

