The Best Mortar Competition is the Army’s premier event for identifying the most elite indirect-fire professionals in the force. This grueling multi-day competition gathers the top mortar teams from across the active-duty Army, National Guard, and Ranger units to test their physical endurance, tactical decision-making, and technical gunnery precision. From high-stakes live-fire scenarios to rigorous land navigation and obstacle courses, the 198th Infantry Brigade’s rigorous oversight ensures that only the most proficient and resilient teams earn the title of the Army’s best "11-Chucks." (U.S. Army video by Brandon Dorrill)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 13:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993414
|VIRIN:
|251025-O-TL921-6035
|Filename:
|DOD_111487600
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Best Mortar Competition Trailer, by Brandon Dorrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.