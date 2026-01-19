2026 Best Mortar Competition Trailer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Best Mortar Competition is the Army’s premier event for identifying the most elite indirect-fire professionals in the force. This grueling multi-day competition gathers the top mortar teams from across the active-duty Army, National Guard, and Ranger units to test their physical endurance, tactical decision-making, and technical gunnery precision. From high-stakes live-fire scenarios to rigorous land navigation and obstacle courses, the 198th Infantry Brigade’s rigorous oversight ensures that only the most proficient and resilient teams earn the title of the Army’s best "11-Chucks." (U.S. Army video by Brandon Dorrill)