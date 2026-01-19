(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 Best Mortar Competition Trailer

    UNITED STATES

    10.25.2025

    Video by Brandon Dorrill 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    The Best Mortar Competition is the Army’s premier event for identifying the most elite indirect-fire professionals in the force. This grueling multi-day competition gathers the top mortar teams from across the active-duty Army, National Guard, and Ranger units to test their physical endurance, tactical decision-making, and technical gunnery precision. From high-stakes live-fire scenarios to rigorous land navigation and obstacle courses, the 198th Infantry Brigade’s rigorous oversight ensures that only the most proficient and resilient teams earn the title of the Army’s best "11-Chucks." (U.S. Army video by Brandon Dorrill)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 13:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993414
    VIRIN: 251025-O-TL921-6035
    Filename: DOD_111487600
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    Fort Benning
    Maneuver Center of Excellence
    MCoE
    Best Mortar
    Infantry Week

