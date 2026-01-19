(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Behind the Triad January 2026

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    JANUARY 2026 EDITION OF THE BEHIND THE TRIAD AT FORT MCCOY: Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez and CSM James Riddle with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, discuss the Resource Management Office (RMO) role at Fort McCoy with Tara Lewis a Defense Travel Administrator, Kimberly Raap a Customer Service Representative and Bonnie Hilt the RMO Director.

    See more previous editions of these videos at the Fort McCoy YouTube page, on Fort McCoy's official Facebook page, and on the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office DVIDS page. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 08:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 993408
    VIRIN: 260115-A-VQ984-2388
    Filename: DOD_111487475
    Length: 00:05:19
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Triad January 2026, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy
    Aviation Resource Management
    Behind the Triad

