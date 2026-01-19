Behind the Triad January 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993408" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

JANUARY 2026 EDITION OF THE BEHIND THE TRIAD AT FORT MCCOY: Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez and CSM James Riddle with U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, discuss the Resource Management Office (RMO) role at Fort McCoy with Tara Lewis a Defense Travel Administrator, Kimberly Raap a Customer Service Representative and Bonnie Hilt the RMO Director.



See more previous editions of these videos at the Fort McCoy YouTube page, on Fort McCoy's official Facebook page, and on the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office DVIDS page. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason/Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)