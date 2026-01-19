Journey of the Olympic Flame of Milan Cortina 2026 – Vicenza

Il Viagge della Fiamma Olimpico ceremony Jan. 20, 2026, in Vicenza, Italy. With the passage of the Flame in every Italian region, all citizens will have the opportunity to participate in the great emotion of Milano Cortina 2026 and to share Olympic and sporting values through a great collective moment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 08:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993407
|VIRIN:
|260120-A-FG870-1103
|Filename:
|DOD_111487458
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
