    B-Roll: Great Lakes Trader Unloads Sand at Buffalo Dock

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Video by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The lake freighter Great Lakes Trader unloads sand shipped from Michigan on CSI Sands LTD’s dock along the Buffalo Ship Canal in Buffalo, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District operates and maintains the federal navigation channels and navigation structures in Buffalo that enable ships like the Great Lakes Trader to transport thousands of tons of cargo across the Great Lakes, fueling the regional and national economy of the United States. (U.S. Army video by Avery Schneider)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 08:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993406
    VIRIN: 251119-A-HB296-1033
    Filename: DOD_111487453
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Great Lakes Shipping
    Great Lakes Navigation System
    USACE
    Economy
    Corps of Engineers

