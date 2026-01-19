(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Video by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Docks for recreational vessels sit peacefully in the Buffalo Small Boat Harbor in Buffalo, New York, Nov. 19, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District operates and maintains the federal navigation channels and navigation structures in Buffalo that enable safe access for recreational and commercial vessels alike, fueling the local, regional and national economy of the United States. (U.S. Army video by Avery Schneider)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 08:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    This work, B-Roll: Buffalo Small Boat Harbor, by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Great Lakes Navigation System
    USACE
    Recreation
    Corps of Engineers

