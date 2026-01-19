B-Roll: Buffalo Small Boat Harbor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Docks for recreational vessels sit peacefully in the Buffalo Small Boat Harbor in Buffalo, New York, Nov. 19, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District operates and maintains the federal navigation channels and navigation structures in Buffalo that enable safe access for recreational and commercial vessels alike, fueling the local, regional and national economy of the United States. (U.S. Army video by Avery Schneider)