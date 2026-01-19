On the anniversary of his first year of a second term, President Donald J. Trump emphasized a national defense approach centered on military readiness and the continued development of U.S. air and space capabilities. That focus reinforced the Department of the Air Force’s role in deterring threats and supporting global stability through credible combat power.
Under the President’s leadership, the Department of the Air Force advanced modernization efforts, refined operational concepts and strengthened readiness to meet evolving security challenges. These initiatives supported the administration’s emphasis on maintaining a force capable of operating across contested environments and domains.
The video featured above highlights key moments from the administration’s first year and the Department of the Air Force’s role in supporting national defense priorities.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 08:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993403
|VIRIN:
|260120-F-HK977-5237
|Filename:
|DOD_111487395
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, One Year of Peace Through Strength - Department of the Air Force, by Juan Femath and Tsuyoshi Shinzato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.