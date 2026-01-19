One Year of Peace Through Strength - Department of the Air Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On the anniversary of his first year of a second term, President Donald J. Trump emphasized a national defense approach centered on military readiness and the continued development of U.S. air and space capabilities. That focus reinforced the Department of the Air Force’s role in deterring threats and supporting global stability through credible combat power.



Under the President’s leadership, the Department of the Air Force advanced modernization efforts, refined operational concepts and strengthened readiness to meet evolving security challenges. These initiatives supported the administration’s emphasis on maintaining a force capable of operating across contested environments and domains.



The video featured above highlights key moments from the administration’s first year and the Department of the Air Force’s role in supporting national defense priorities.