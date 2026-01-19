(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    One Year of Peace Through Strength - Department of the Air Force

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Video by Juan Femath and Tsuyoshi Shinzato

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    On the anniversary of his first year of a second term, President Donald J. Trump emphasized a national defense approach centered on military readiness and the continued development of U.S. air and space capabilities. That focus reinforced the Department of the Air Force’s role in deterring threats and supporting global stability through credible combat power.

    Under the President’s leadership, the Department of the Air Force advanced modernization efforts, refined operational concepts and strengthened readiness to meet evolving security challenges. These initiatives supported the administration’s emphasis on maintaining a force capable of operating across contested environments and domains.

    The video featured above highlights key moments from the administration’s first year and the Department of the Air Force’s role in supporting national defense priorities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 08:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993403
    VIRIN: 260120-F-HK977-5237
    Filename: DOD_111487395
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Year of Peace Through Strength - Department of the Air Force, by Juan Femath and Tsuyoshi Shinzato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DAF, Air Force, Space Force, Airmen, Guardians

