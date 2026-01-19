A U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter assigned to Bravo Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade takes off from Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, Jan. 7, 2026. 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides V Corps with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting combat power across the European and African areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure Allies and Partners, deter aggression, and, if necessary, defeat near-peer adversaries.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 04:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993398
|VIRIN:
|260107-A-GH759-9932
|Filename:
|DOD_111487323
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 12th CAB CH-47F Chinooks conduct cold-weather flight operations, by SPC Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.