33rd Rescue Squadron: Pacific weapons training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993397" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 33rd Rescue Squadron conduct a weapons training flight on a HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd RQS on an island off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12, 2026. Special mission aviators provide the firepower needed to protect the crew and aircraft during combat search and rescue operations. Their coordination and control of these systems are often the decisive factor in ensuring mission success.



These capabilities lie at the heart of the 33rd Rescue Squadron’s mission: to recover isolated personnel, swiftly and safely, wherever they are. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)