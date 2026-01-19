U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 33rd Rescue Squadron conduct a weapons training flight on a HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd RQS on an island off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 12, 2026. Special mission aviators provide the firepower needed to protect the crew and aircraft during combat search and rescue operations. Their coordination and control of these systems are often the decisive factor in ensuring mission success.
These capabilities lie at the heart of the 33rd Rescue Squadron’s mission: to recover isolated personnel, swiftly and safely, wherever they are. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 03:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993397
|VIRIN:
|260112-F-BX586-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111487303
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 33rd Rescue Squadron: Pacific weapons training, by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
