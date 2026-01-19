(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rumble in the Deid V. Coming Soon.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen participate in Rumble in the Deid within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Rumble in the Deid V is a boxing event scheduled for March 20, 2026, hosted by the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron. The event brings Airmen together through discipline, preparation, and competition while fostering camaraderie across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alex Lowe, Senior Airman Violette Hosack, Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 03:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993396
    VIRIN: 260113-F-AO111-2002
    Filename: DOD_111487288
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rumble in the Deid V. Coming Soon., by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    379 EFSS
    Rumble in the Deid
    Rumble in the Deid V

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video