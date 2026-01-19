Rumble in the Deid V. Coming Soon.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen participate in Rumble in the Deid within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Rumble in the Deid V is a boxing event scheduled for March 20, 2026, hosted by the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron. The event brings Airmen together through discipline, preparation, and competition while fostering camaraderie across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alex Lowe, Senior Airman Violette Hosack, Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)