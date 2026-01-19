U.S. Airmen assigned to the 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conduct cargo operations during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. The 16th EAS directly supports the CENTCOM by moving personnel and cargo across thousands of miles in the AOR, enabling joint operations in air, land, and sea. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 02:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993395
|VIRIN:
|251220-F-OE100-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111487274
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR, by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
