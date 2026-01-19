(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conduct cargo operations­­­­­­­­­­ during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. The 16th EAS directly supports the CENTCOM by moving personnel and cargo across thousands of miles in the AOR, enabling joint operations in air, land, and sea. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 02:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

