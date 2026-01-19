Soldiers assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) train with instructors from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Instructor Training Group during marksmanship training at Fort Campbell, Ky., Jan. 15, 2026. The training applies competition-based shooting principles to increase speed, accuracy and first-round hit probability in support of combat lethality.
The video has been blurred to protect the identity of the operators.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 09:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993392
|VIRIN:
|260116-A-LY216-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111487256
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAMU Trains 5th Special Forces Group in Competition-Style Marksmanship, by SFC Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
