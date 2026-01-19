USAMU Trains 5th Special Forces Group in Competition-Style Marksmanship

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) train with instructors from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Instructor Training Group during marksmanship training at Fort Campbell, Ky., Jan. 15, 2026. The training applies competition-based shooting principles to increase speed, accuracy and first-round hit probability in support of combat lethality.

The video has been blurred to protect the identity of the operators.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)