(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMU Trains 5th Special Forces Group in Competition-Style Marksmanship

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Soldiers assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) train with instructors from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Instructor Training Group during marksmanship training at Fort Campbell, Ky., Jan. 15, 2026. The training applies competition-based shooting principles to increase speed, accuracy and first-round hit probability in support of combat lethality.
    The video has been blurred to protect the identity of the operators.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 09:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993392
    VIRIN: 260116-A-LY216-1001
    Filename: DOD_111487256
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMU Trains 5th Special Forces Group in Competition-Style Marksmanship, by SFC Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAMU Trains 5th Special Forces Group in Competition-Style Marksmanship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    5th Special Forces Group
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Instructor Training Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video