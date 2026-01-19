(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st MDG Leapfrog Award B-roll package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.20.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The 51st Fighter Wing Medical Readiness Group was recognized as a ‘Leapfrog Hospital’ at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2025. Recognition through Leapfrog highlights hospitals that consistently meet benchmarks for safe medical care. The award highlights sustained efforts to provide safe, reliable medical care to Airmen and families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 00:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993391
    VIRIN: 260121-F-SA893-1002
    Filename: DOD_111487227
    Length: 00:16:42
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st MDG Leapfrog Award B-roll package, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    51st MDG
    Sterile Processing Department
    51st HCOS
    Osan Air Base
    clinical nurse
    Leapfrog Top Hospital award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video