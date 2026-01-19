The 51st Fighter Wing Medical Readiness Group was recognized as a ‘Leapfrog Hospital’ at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2025. Recognition through Leapfrog highlights hospitals that consistently meet benchmarks for safe medical care. The award highlights sustained efforts to provide safe, reliable medical care to Airmen and families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 00:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993390
|VIRIN:
|260121-F-SA893-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111487226
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 51st MDG awarded ‘Leapfrog Hospital’, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.