Army Life in Okinawa | Series
Most people see a blood drive and think it ends when the donation does.
What they don’t see is the joint team behind it, working every day to move blood across the Indo-Pacific. At Camp Foster, Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen collect, test, store, and ship lifesaving blood to Korea, Guam, ships at sea, and forward-deployed units.
This video is part of our Army Life in Okinawa series, highlighting a mission that saves lives far beyond the island.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 19:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|993377
|VIRIN:
|260121-A-FN691-5174
|Filename:
|DOD_111487028
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Armed Services Blood Bank Center-Okinawa, by MSG Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.