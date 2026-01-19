(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Armed Services Blood Bank Center-Okinawa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.20.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    Army Life in Okinawa | Series

    Most people see a blood drive and think it ends when the donation does.

    What they don’t see is the joint team behind it, working every day to move blood across the Indo-Pacific. At Camp Foster, Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen collect, test, store, and ship lifesaving blood to Korea, Guam, ships at sea, and forward-deployed units.

    This video is part of our Army Life in Okinawa series, highlighting a mission that saves lives far beyond the island.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 19:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 993377
    VIRIN: 260121-A-FN691-5174
    Filename: DOD_111487028
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Services Blood Bank Center-Okinawa, by MSG Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video