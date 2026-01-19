Armed Services Blood Bank Center-Okinawa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Life in Okinawa | Series



Most people see a blood drive and think it ends when the donation does.



What they don’t see is the joint team behind it, working every day to move blood across the Indo-Pacific. At Camp Foster, Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen collect, test, store, and ship lifesaving blood to Korea, Guam, ships at sea, and forward-deployed units.



This video is part of our Army Life in Okinawa series, highlighting a mission that saves lives far beyond the island.