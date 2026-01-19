U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the Kirksville, Mo.-based 7240th Medical Support Unit support pre-deployment medical and administrative readiness operations at the Deployment Readiness Center, ensuring service members meet deployability standards before and after mobilizations at the Deployment Readiness Center located at Fort Hood, Texas on Jan. 12, 2026. Through comprehensive screenings—including audiology, dental, optometry, physical exams and provider clearances—the unit helps commanders deploy medically ready Soldiers while prioritizing individual care and long-term health. (U.S. Army Reserve video production by Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 22:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993376
|VIRIN:
|011226-A-YH571-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111487016
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|KILLEEN, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7240th MSU Delivers Critical Pre and Post-Deployment Medical Readiness, by SSG Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.