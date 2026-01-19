(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7240th MSU Delivers Critical Pre and Post-Deployment Medical Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KILLEEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the Kirksville, Mo.-based 7240th Medical Support Unit support pre-deployment medical and administrative readiness operations at the Deployment Readiness Center, ensuring service members meet deployability standards before and after mobilizations at the Deployment Readiness Center located at Fort Hood, Texas on Jan. 12, 2026. Through comprehensive screenings—including audiology, dental, optometry, physical exams and provider clearances—the unit helps commanders deploy medically ready Soldiers while prioritizing individual care and long-term health. (U.S. Army Reserve video production by Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 22:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993376
    VIRIN: 011226-A-YH571-1001
    Filename: DOD_111487016
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: KILLEEN, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7240th MSU Delivers Critical Pre and Post-Deployment Medical Readiness, by SSG Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    7240th Medical Support Unit
    USARC (Army Reserve)
    Warrior Medics Combat Ready
    Texas
    Fort Hood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video