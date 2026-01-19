7240th MSU Delivers Critical Pre and Post-Deployment Medical Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993376" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the Kirksville, Mo.-based 7240th Medical Support Unit support pre-deployment medical and administrative readiness operations at the Deployment Readiness Center, ensuring service members meet deployability standards before and after mobilizations at the Deployment Readiness Center located at Fort Hood, Texas on Jan. 12, 2026. Through comprehensive screenings—including audiology, dental, optometry, physical exams and provider clearances—the unit helps commanders deploy medically ready Soldiers while prioritizing individual care and long-term health. (U.S. Army Reserve video production by Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)