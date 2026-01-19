Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing was given the opportunity to take flight in a KC-136 from the 116th Air Refueling Squadron out of the 141st Air Refueling Wing, at Kingsley Field, Oregon, June 5, 2025. Flying with other units allows F-15 student pilots to master the art of aerial refueling. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 18:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993374
|VIRIN:
|250605-Z-HS861-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111486983
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-135 Ride, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.