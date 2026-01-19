Klamath Falls, Ore. — A 173rd Fighter Wing crew chief taxis an F-15C as it leaves the hangar to take to the skies, at Kingsley Field, Oregon, June 4, 2025. Kingsley Field is home to the sole F-15C/D training schoolhouse. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 18:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993373
|VIRIN:
|250604-Z-HS861-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111486982
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 173rd Fighter Wing Crew Chiefs Taxi an F-15, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
