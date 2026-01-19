(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing painted one of it's F-15 aircraft in full color to represent the collaboration of schemes from WWII and other various aspects of aviation, at Kingsley Field, Oregon, June 2, 2025. Members of the 173rd Fighter Wing came together creating the paint scheme on the aircraft. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 18:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993372
    VIRIN: 250602-Z-HS861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111486976
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: OREGON, US

    This work, Sandman Video, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    f-15

