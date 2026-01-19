Sandman Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing painted one of it's F-15 aircraft in full color to represent the collaboration of schemes from WWII and other various aspects of aviation, at Kingsley Field, Oregon, June 2, 2025. Members of the 173rd Fighter Wing came together creating the paint scheme on the aircraft. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)