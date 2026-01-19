Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing painted one of it's F-15 aircraft in full color to represent the collaboration of schemes from WWII and other various aspects of aviation, at Kingsley Field, Oregon, June 2, 2025. Members of the 173rd Fighter Wing came together creating the paint scheme on the aircraft. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 18:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993372
|VIRIN:
|250602-Z-HS861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111486976
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sandman Video, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.