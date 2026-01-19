Klamath Falls, Ore. — Student pilots at the 173rd Fighter Wing flew their final flight, at Kingsley Field, Oregon, May 30, 2025. Kingsley Field is home to the sole F-15C/D training schoolhouse. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 18:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993371
|VIRIN:
|250530-Z-HS861-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111486973
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fini Flights, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
