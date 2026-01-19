(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-15 Low Pass

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Klamath Falls, Ore. — A 173rd Fighter Wing F-15 conducts a low pass over Kingsley Field, Oregon, May 22, 2025. Pilots undergo rigorous training during their time in at Kingsley Field, before being cleared to fly for other units around the country. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 18:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993368
    VIRIN: 250522-Z-HS861-1002
    Filename: DOD_111486967
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: OREGON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15 Low Pass, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

