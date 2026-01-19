Klamath Falls, Ore. — A 173rd Fighter Wing F-15 conducts a low pass over Kingsley Field, Oregon, May 22, 2025. Pilots undergo rigorous training during their time in at Kingsley Field, before being cleared to fly for other units around the country. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 18:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993368
|VIRIN:
|250522-Z-HS861-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111486967
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, F-15 Low Pass, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.