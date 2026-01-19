F-15 Low Pass

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Klamath Falls, Ore. — A 173rd Fighter Wing F-15 conducts a low pass over Kingsley Field, Oregon, May 22, 2025. Pilots undergo rigorous training during their time in at Kingsley Field, before being cleared to fly for other units around the country. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)