Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing painted one of it's F-15C aircraft in full color in preparation to send it to the Smithsonian in Chantilly, Virginia, at Kingsley Field, Oregon, May 20, 2025. Kingsley Field is home to the sole F-15C/D training schoolhouse. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 18:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993367
|VIRIN:
|250520-Z-HS861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111486962
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Full Color F-15 Tail, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
