A video series from Commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9 highlighting the different rates that comprise our Submarine Force. This episode focuses on Torpedoman’s Mate – the weapons system specialists in charge of everything from torpedoes and missiles to the small arms and ammunition onboard the boat. SUBGRU-9 exercises operational and administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Zachary Anderson and Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)
This work, Experts of the Undersea: Torpedoman’s Mate, by PO1 Ryan Riley and LT Zachary Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
