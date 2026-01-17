Experts of the Undersea: Torpedoman’s Mate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993365" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video series from Commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9 highlighting the different rates that comprise our Submarine Force. This episode focuses on Torpedoman’s Mate – the weapons system specialists in charge of everything from torpedoes and missiles to the small arms and ammunition onboard the boat. SUBGRU-9 exercises operational and administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Zachary Anderson and Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)