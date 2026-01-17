U.S. Coast Guard Station San Diego Pursuit Training

U.S. Coast Guard Station San Diego conducts pursuit training with Customs and Border Protection in San Diego Bay, December 10, 2025. These exercises prepare crews to make on-the-spot decisions and apply tactical maneuvers to overtake go-fast boats commonly used in migrant smuggling and drug trafficking operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)
|12.10.2025
|01.20.2026 16:52
|Video Productions
|993357
|260120-G-AW476-1001
|DOD_111486809
|00:00:42
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
