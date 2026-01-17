(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Coast Guard Station San Diego Pursuit Training

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    U.S. Coast Guard Station San Diego conducts pursuit training with Customs and Border Protection in San Diego Bay, December 10, 2025. These exercises prepare crews to make on-the-spot decisions and apply tactical maneuvers to overtake go-fast boats commonly used in migrant smuggling and drug trafficking operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Counter drug operations
    United States Customs and Border Protection
    U.S. Coast Gaurd
    migrant interdiciton
    San Diego
    Southwest District

