Klamath Falls, Ore. — The 173rd Fighter Wing is preparing for Wings and Eagles 2025 Airshow on July 19-20 where they will host a number of high flying acts. (U.S Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 16:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993356
|VIRIN:
|250321-Z-HS861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111486805
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Promo Video for Wings and Eagles 2025 Airshow, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS
